LI Man Accused Of Running Prostitution Ring From His Parent's Basement

A man from Sound Beach, Long Island, is charged with operating a human trafficking ring in his parent’s basement, allegedly forcing more than 20 women into prostitution.

Raymond Rodio III pleaded not guilty to several counts of sex trafficking.

Suffolk County District Attorney Tim Sini accuses Rodio of prostituting 22 women since 2014, saying Rodio kept some women were taken to motels and others were locked in the basement for long periods of time.

“While these women were in the house, they weren’t allowed to go anywhere except for the basement, which was outfitted with a lock on the door. Some of the victims were forced to stay in the basement for long periods of time where there’s no shower, there’s no bathrooms. They were forced to use a bucket as a toilet.”

Sini praised the officers involved.

“This is an investigation that began because of an astute observation by Suffolk County police officers who were conducting a routine traffic stop that occurred in August of last year. Those officers, based on their training, recognized that a passenger in that car appeared to be a victim of human trafficking.”

Sini says the parents have not been charged with a crime and seemed not to be aware of what was going on.

Rodio’s next court date is in May. The 47-year old faces up to 25 years in prison.