Nurse Found Guilty Of Patient Abuse At Middletown Psychiatric Hospital

A Connecticut jury has found former Whiting Forensic Hospital nurse Mark Cusson guilty on patient abuse charges.

The jury found Cusson guilty of three felony counts of cruelty to people and five counts of disorderly conduct for his treatment of patient William Shehadi.

Cusson faces up to five years in prison on each of the three felony counts.

Sentencing is set for June 20.

Ten Whiting workers were arrested and more than 35 have been dismissed based on cruelty charges in connection to the Shehadi case.