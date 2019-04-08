© 2021 WSHU
Connecticut News

Nurse Found Guilty Of Patient Abuse At Middletown Psychiatric Hospital

WSHU | By Roberto Rojas
Published April 8, 2019 at 12:20 PM EDT
Mark Cusson, right, stands before a judge during his arraignment on patient abuse charges at Middletown Superior Court in 2017. His attorney, Brian J. Woolf, is at left.

A Connecticut jury has found former Whiting Forensic Hospital nurse Mark Cusson guilty on patient abuse charges.

The jury found Cusson guilty of three felony counts of cruelty to people and five counts of disorderly conduct for his treatment of patient William Shehadi.

Cusson faces up to five years in prison on each of the three felony counts.

Sentencing is set for June 20.

Ten Whiting workers were arrested and more than 35 have been dismissed based on cruelty charges in connection to the Shehadi case.

