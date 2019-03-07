IHOP Shooting Was Gang-Related, Says Suffolk Police

Suffolk County police say a shooting on Monday at a Ronkonkoma IHOP is gang-related.

Police arrested Deontrae Green who allegedly shot an IHOP patron before fleeing. The patron was later treated at Stony Brook University Hospital for a non-life threatening gunshot wound.

Police say it may be linked to two shootings in Coram that occurred hours later, and are thought to be disputes between Bloods gang members.

Suffolk County Executive Steve Bellone called the IHOP shooting a targeted attack. Suffolk Police Chief Stuart Cameron said the attack was not random and the public should not be worried.