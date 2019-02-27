Revenge Porn Bill Passes In Nassau County

Nassau County legislators unanimously passed a bill that would criminalize uploading intimate photos of people without their consent. The so-called revenge porn bill would also allow victims to sue.

The bill refines the harassment law to make it easier to prosecute offenders of revenge porn. Now offenders could be charged for a misdemeanor, face a year in jail, and pay up to $1,000 in fines.

Debra Mulé, who co-sponsored the bill, said that once the bill is signed, revenge porn will be illegal throughout Long Island.

“Social media is wonderful in many ways, but there are also some downsides. And unfortunately people have been victimized by this, and have had severe repercussions including loss of jobs, loss of ability to get into schools, and quite frankly it has led to suicides in some cases.”

County Executive Laura Curran is expected to sign the bill later this week.