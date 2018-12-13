Remains Of LI Man, Missing For 60 Years, Discovered In Basement

Suffolk County Police confirmed this week a skeleton discovered in the basement of a Lake Grove home on Long Island is the remains of a Korean War veteran who has been missing for almost 60 years.

George Carroll was a father of four who mysteriously disappeared in 1961. Newsday said his wife, Dorothy, gave little explanation to her children. After she died her son was encouraged by a paranormal investigative team and a psychic to dig up the basement floor.

Suffolk police said the house was under construction at the time. They believe that a worker or someone with unfettered access to the home buried the body.

Suffolk County Medical Examiner Michael Caplan told Newsday that blunt force trauma to the head was the cause of death and is being considered a homicide.