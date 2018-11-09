19 Indicted In Drug Bust On Long Island

Suffolk County District Attorney Tim Sini announced the indictments of 19 people, who he says are members of a major narcotics distribution ring on Long Island and in New York City.

Sini says the indictments were the result of Operation Moneygram, led by the DEA and the Nassau County Police Department, with help from the ATF and the Long Island Heroin Task Force.

“We received intelligence that an identified drug dealer operating in Suffolk County was linked to heroin overdoses in both Suffolk and Nassau Counties, including three that resulted in death, two in Suffolk and one in Nassau.”

Investigators say Sheron Davis of Baldwin is the ringleader of this multi-million dollar network of dealers. Sini claims that many of the defendants, including Davis, are members of the Bloods gang.

So far, Operation Moneygram has resulted in more than 425 grams of seized heroin, or approximately 15,000 doses, with a street value of $150,000.

Fourteen out of the 19 individuals indicted are in custody. Police are trying to locate and arrest the remaining five.