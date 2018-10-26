© 2021 WSHU
Connecticut News

Protestors Call For Release Of Police Video In New Britain Fatal Shooting

WSHU | By Davis Dunavin
Published October 26, 2018 at 8:41 AM EDT
Relatives of a man killed by police in Connecticut are demanding the release of videos from officer body and dashboard cameras. About 60 protesters, including Black Lives Matter activists, rallied Wednesday evening in New Britain.

Officers in New Britain shot 20-year-old Zoe Dowdell last year during a traffic stop. Police say five officers opened fire when Dowdell sped toward them in his car. Dowdell was killed and two teenagers in the car were injured.

Dan Barrett, with the ACLU, represents Zoe’s father, Shawn, who’s suing to get access to the videos.

“Shawn Dowdell has, almost a year from the day that his son was killed, not received any information from a government entity about what happened. Not a shred of information.”

Protesters this week called for the video release and for police officers to be prosecuted for the shooting.

The officers are on restricted duty pending an investigation. New Britain police say the videos are in the possession of state police and prosecutors investigating the shooting.

Davis Dunavin
Davis Dunavin loves telling stories, whether on the radio or around the campfire. He started in Missouri and ended up in Connecticut, which, he'd like to point out, is the same geographic trajectory taken by Mark Twain.
