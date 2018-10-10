© 2021 WSHU
Mangano Retrial Postponed Due To Discovery Of New Evidence

WSHU | By Jill Ryan
Published October 10, 2018 at 10:34 AM EDT
edmangano_apsethwenig_170404.jpg
Seth Wenig
/
AP
Former Nassau County Executive Ed Mangano speaks at a news conference in 2013.

The retrial of former Nassau County Executive, Ed Mangano, and his wife Linda, has been postponed after the discovery of new evidence.

The trial has been postponed to January 10, after the discovery of new material by the prosecution that needs to be reviewed by the defense.

A source told Newsday that the new material has to do with more than 2,000 wiretaps of Harendra Singh, who was the star witness against the Manganos during their original trial.

Ed Mangano is charged with seven counts of federal program bribery, honest services wire fraud, extortion, and conspiracy to obstruct justice.

Linda Mangano is charged with five counts of conspiracy to obstruct justice, obstruction of justice, and making false statements to the FBI.

Their first trial this spring ended with a hung jury.

