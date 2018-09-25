Crime In Connecticut At Lowest Level Since 1967

Connecticut Governor Dannel Malloy says the state is continuing to experience a downward trend in crime.

“The good news is that crime in Connecticut is down for the eighth consecutive year. Crime is now at the lowest level since 1967, when John Dempsey was governor and Lyndon Johnson was president.”

Malloy says this is contained in the latest FBI crime statistics. He says they show that all crimes, including violent crimes, have declined.

He says, at the same time, the prison population has dropped.

“Notably, fewer juveniles and young people are entering the criminal justice system, which means significant improved chances of lifelong success from more of our youth. Between 2008 and 2017, the number of young persons, under the age of 25 arrested, declined by 52 percent.”

Malloy says if the current trend continues over the next few years, the state could become the first in the nation to cut its prison and jail population in half.

The state currently has about 13,500 inmates. At the highest point, Connecticut had 20,000 inmates. That was in 2008.