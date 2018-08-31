'Monsignor Meth' Gets 9 More Months For Failed Drug Test

A Roman Catholic priest who ran a drug ring in Connecticut is returning to prison after failing another drug test while on supervised release.

U.S. District Judge Alfred Covello sentenced Kevin Wallin to nine months at the federal Danbury Correctional Center. Wallin, who was once a high-ranking monsignor in the Bridgeport diocese earned the nickname "Monsignor Meth."

The judge warned Wallin in April after he failed drug tests that he would be sent back to prison for nine months for any future failed tests. He tested positive again on August 10.

Wallin was arrested for conspiracy to distribute methamphetamine in 2013.

He pleaded guilty in 2015 and was sentenced to more than five years in prison. He was freed on supervised release in 2016.