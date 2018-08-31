© 2021 WSHU
NPR News & Classical Music
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
Connecticut News

'Monsignor Meth' Gets 9 More Months For Failed Drug Test

WSHU | By Bill Buchner
Published August 31, 2018 at 8:34 AM EDT
FCIDanburylarge.jpg
Bureau of Prisons / U.S. Department of Justice
/
The Federal Correctional Institution in Danbury, Conn.

A Roman Catholic priest who ran a drug ring in Connecticut is returning to prison after failing another drug test while on supervised release.  

U.S. District Judge Alfred Covello sentenced Kevin Wallin to nine months at the federal Danbury Correctional Center. Wallin, who was once a high-ranking monsignor in the Bridgeport diocese earned the nickname "Monsignor Meth."

The judge warned Wallin in April after he failed drug tests that he would be sent back to prison for nine months for any future failed tests. He tested positive again on August 10.

Wallin was arrested for conspiracy to distribute methamphetamine in 2013.

He pleaded guilty in 2015 and was sentenced to more than five years in prison. He was freed on supervised release in 2016.

Tags

Connecticut NewsConnecticutDrugsCatholic Church
Bill Buchner
Bill began his radio journey on Long Island, followed by stops in Schenectady, Bridgeport, Boston and New York City. He’s glad to be back on the air in Fairfield County, where he has lived with his wife and two sons for more than 20 years.
See stories by Bill Buchner