MS-13 Member Pleads Guilty In Slaying Of 4 On Long Island

A member of the MS-13 street gang has pleaded guilty to participating in the brutal massacre of four young men in April 2017 in Central Islip.

17-year-old Josue Portillo admitted he helped plan the killings with other gang members because he thought the four teens were members of a rival gang.

He also admitted that he arranged for girls to lure the boys to their deaths by promising them marijuana. The victims were then attacked with machetes, knives and clubs.

Prosecutors say more than a dozen gang members took part in the killings.

The violence, including the 2016 slayings of two teenage girls in Brentwood, led to congressional hearings and visits to Long Island from both President Donald Trump and U.S. Attorney General Jeff Sessions.

Portillo entered the country illegally from El Salvador. He faces up to life in prison when he's sentenced on January 10.