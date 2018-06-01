Judge Declares Mistrial In Mangano Corruption Case

A mistrial has been declared in the federal corruption trial of former Nassau County Executive Ed Mangano and his wife Linda.

The jury foreman sent a note to Judge Joan Azrack, saying he could no longer carry out his duties as a juror, and asked to be excused.

Soon after, Azrack declared a mistrial.

A relieved Ed Mangano says he’s not thinking about a possible retrial...yet.

“Words can’t describe the emotional hurt and pain and suffering that a trial puts on one and one’s family and one’s loved ones,” Ed Mangano said.

Linda Mangano says she’s relieved and hopeful about a possible retrial.

“I’m going to look at this as the glass is half full rather than half empty.”

The ruling comes two days after another juror sent a note to Judge Azrack saying jurors were cursing and calling each other names. That juror was replaced.

On Wednesday, the jurors sent a note to the judge saying they were deadlocked.

Last week, the jury acquitted former Oyster Bay Town Supervisor John Venditto of all charges.

Azrack has set a June 28 conference to set a possible new trial date.