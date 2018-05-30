© 2021 WSHU
NPR News & Classical Music
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
Long Island News

NY Investment Advisor Allegedly Scammed Millions From Seniors

WSHU | By Terry Sheridan
Published May 30, 2018 at 2:20 PM EDT
seniorcitizencane_pixabay_170731.jpg
Courtesy of Pixabay
/

A New York City investment advisor has been charged with ripping off dozens of senior citizens who trusted him with their retirement savings.

New York State Attorney General Barbara Underwood says Dean Mustaphalli diverted millions of dollars into his own hedge fund, forging signatures and initials.

When the fund was about to “hollow out,” he allegedly wrote himself a check for $100,000.

Underwood says Mustaphalli built the seniors’ trust when he worked in a Citibank branch, and convinced them to move their money when he started his own business.

“They were not big time investors. They had nest eggs in the bank for savings and retirement, and they had asked Mr. Mustaphalli to invest their money in safe, secure investments to generate a modest income on their savings.”

She says investors will only get back 20 cents on the dollar.

Tags

Long Island NewsNew YorkSeniorscrime
Terry Sheridan
Terry Sheridan is an award-winning radio journalist. As part of his duties as news director for WSHU, he oversees and mentors a newsroom staffed by students of Sacred Heart University and the Stony Brook School of Journalism, where he is also a lecturer and adjunct professor.
See stories by Terry Sheridan