9 Assault Weapons Found In Home Of L.I. Man Who Threatened School

A Long Island man faces weapons charges after police found nine illegal assault weapons in his home following a threatening phone call to a Rockland County school he once attended.

Robert Csak was arrested after police executed a search warrant of his home in Lindenhurst. Among the weapons found was an assault-style weapon equipped with an illegal bump stock like the one used in the Las Vegas shooting.

Suffolk County Police Chief Stuart Cameron says Csak left a message Saturday morning on the Summit School’s voicemail that was directed toward a specific school official.

“The message was of a threatening nature to that individual. From every indication we have now, he felt slighted by this individual from an encounter back in 2002 and was carrying a grudge.”

The Summit School is a residential school geared towards helping students with social and emotional difficulties.

Cameron says that there has been an increased number of threats to Suffolk County schools this year following the Parkland shooting, but he calls this threat the most alarming.