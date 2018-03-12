© 2021 WSHU
Long Island News

Jury Selection Begins In Mangano Corruption Trial

WSHU | By Terry Sheridan
Published March 12, 2018 at 11:24 AM EDT
Former Nassau County Executive Ed Mangano
Charles Lane
/
WSHU
Former

Jury selection in the federal corruption trial for former Nassau County Executive Ed Mangano, his wife Linda, and former Oyster Bay Town Supervisor John Venditto gets underway Monday morning in Islip.

After the jury is in place, opening statements will happen on Tuesday, and testimony is scheduled to begin on Wednesday.

Prosecutors say the Manganos and Venditto accepted bribes and kickbacks to arrange loan guarantees and contracts for restaurateur Harendra Singh.

They have pleaded not guilty.

Singh, who has pleaded guilty to federal charges, is expected to be the first witness for the prosecution.

Other witnesses could include former Deputy Oyster Bay Town Attorney Frederick Mei, who prosecutors revealed wore a wire during the investigation. He has pleaded guilty to various charges.

Prosecutors say they could call 100 witnesses, and the trial could last up to two months.

Terry Sheridan
Terry Sheridan is an award-winning radio journalist. As part of his duties as news director for WSHU, he oversees and mentors a newsroom staffed by students of Sacred Heart University and the Stony Brook School of Journalism, where he is also a lecturer and adjunct professor.
