Jury Selection Begins In Mangano Corruption Trial

Jury selection in the federal corruption trial for former Nassau County Executive Ed Mangano, his wife Linda, and former Oyster Bay Town Supervisor John Venditto gets underway Monday morning in Islip.

After the jury is in place, opening statements will happen on Tuesday, and testimony is scheduled to begin on Wednesday.

Prosecutors say the Manganos and Venditto accepted bribes and kickbacks to arrange loan guarantees and contracts for restaurateur Harendra Singh.

They have pleaded not guilty.

Singh, who has pleaded guilty to federal charges, is expected to be the first witness for the prosecution.

Other witnesses could include former Deputy Oyster Bay Town Attorney Frederick Mei, who prosecutors revealed wore a wire during the investigation. He has pleaded guilty to various charges.

Prosecutors say they could call 100 witnesses, and the trial could last up to two months.