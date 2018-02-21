Bridgeport To Pilot Police Body Cameras

Connecticut’s largest city has begun a pilot program to test body cameras for its police officers.

Bridgeport Mayor Joe Ganim says it’s a major step in accountability and transparency for Bridgeport police. And he hopes it will inspire more trust and confidence from the community.

“I think you’re seeing a growing number of communities understand the value of body cams and dash cams in order to capture, and there’s cost associated with this certainly, but able to capture in real time what happened and what didn’t happen.”

“Certainly in everything that happens on the street, which is usually not seen the way it will be now with both body cams and dash cams.”

Ganim says the initiative for the body cameras is not in response to the death of 15-year-old Jayson Negron.

The chief state’s attorney office last month cleared the officer who fatally shot the unarmed teen during a traffic stop last May.