Six Alleged Gang Members Indicted In New Haven

U.S. Attorney for Connecticut Deirdre Daly says a long-term investigation into numerous shootings in New Haven has resulted in the indictment of six alleged gang members.

The indictment alleges that, between September 2015 and May 2016, members of the Goodrich Street Boys Gang were involved in six shootings that caused injuries to five people.

The indictment further alleges that the gang members and their associates also distributed heroin, crack cocaine and marijuana.

They’re being charged with federal racketeering, attempted murder, and, firearm and narcotics trafficking.