FBI Joins Oheka Castle Shooting Investigation; Suffolk Police Release Surveillence Video

The Suffolk County Police Department has released surveillance video of the shooting of Oheka Castle owner Gary Melius two years ago.

Melius, a developer who donated hundreds of thousands of dollars toward political campaigns on Long Island, was shot in the head by an unknown gunman in Oheka Castle’s parking lot. Melius has since recovered from his injuries.

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=9E6rXdGld-Y

Police Commissioner Timothy Sini says he hopes the public will come forward with information to help them figure out who made the assassination attempt.

“We’re not where we want to be. I want to be very honest about that," says Sini, "We’re not going to be where we want to be until I’m standing up here announcing an arrest."

Sini says the FBI has joined the investigation into the shooting at Oheka Castle.

Oheka Castle was one of America's biggest private homes when it was built in 1919. The Woodbury property is now used as hotel and event space for celebrity weddings, and high profile political events.