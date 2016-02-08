Freeport, NY License Plate Readers Catch Criminals

Freeport, N.Y., is sending a message to criminals coming into the village: enter at your own risk. The village’s mayor said that’s because of the success of its newly installed license plate reading system.

Mayor Robert Kennedy calls it a fiber-optic ring around the village. The village’s License Plate Reading system has resulted in the recovery of 16 stolen vehicles, 2,000-plus summonses, and 25 arrests over the last three months.

"One of the people that came into the Village of Freeport, with a stolen vehicle, was wanted for murder in Virginia," he said.

The readers scan a vehicle’s plate, compare it to database, and alert police when there’s a match. Kennedy said it’s unique on Long Island.

"It’s implemented nowhere else in the fashion that we’ve installed it with fiber-optics that are impenetrable," he said.

Similar to New York and London, it’s hard-wired and monitored by police at a central location.

Other Long Island police departments use mobile readers mounted on police cars.

The system is not without its drawbacks, however. Freeport police say they also are spending a lot of time chasing motorists for minor offenses like driving with an expired registration.

Kennedy said officers have tried to scale back their responses to the 700 alarms a day triggered by the system.

Civil libertarians argue there should be a report detailing how the data is used.

This report contains information from the Associated Press.