COVID-19: The Third Year

As colder weather has advanced, cases of coronavirus and variants have soared, including in our region. At the same time, COVID-19 vaccine and booster shot rates climb. WSHU is committed to having up-to-date information, links to resources and data available to keep our community safe as the crisis continues.

Latest COVID-19 News
RESOURCES:

Where can I find the vaccine and booster shots? 

How prevalent is the virus in my community?

Where can I find national resources for COVID-19?

I lost my job during the pandemic.

I am working, but I need to take paid sick leave.

My small business is struggling. 

I am hungry.

I need help with childcare. 

I, or someone I am close to, is a victim of domestic violence. 