COVID-19: The Third Year
As colder weather has advanced, cases of coronavirus and variants have soared, including in our region. At the same time, COVID-19 vaccine and booster shot rates climb. WSHU is committed to having up-to-date information, links to resources and data available to keep our community safe as the crisis continues.
Latest COVID-19 News
-
Hospital officials and health care workers said coronavirus infections have strained Connecticut hospitals. However, fewer people are requiring intensive care and ventilators, compared with earlier in the pandemic.
-
Most require a PCR test 72-hours before arrival to campus and a booster dose for students, faculty and staff.
-
Governor Hochul warned school districts that there will be consequences if they don’t enforce the mask mandate after the new Nassau County Executive signed an order that lets school districts decide whether to require masks.
-
They said his order to have nursing homes accept infected patients might lead to problems — much like what happened with a similar policy in New York under Governor Andrew Cuomo.
RESOURCES:
Where can I find the vaccine and booster shots?
- Connecticut book online here
- New York book online here, or call 1-833-NYS-4-VAX
- Suffolk County more info here
- Nassau County more info here
How prevalent is the virus in my community?
- Connecticut: Official coronavirus website or call 211.
- New York: Official coronavirus website and COVID-19 Tracker Map, or call 1-(888)-364-3065.
- Suffolk County: Official coronavirus website or text “COVIDSUFFOLK” to 67283
- Nassau County: Official coronavirus website and map of confirmed cases or call 1-(516)-227-9570, or text “COVID19NC” to 888777
Where can I find national resources for COVID-19?
- Centers for Disease Control and Prevention COVID-19 vaccine information
- Coronavirus.gov federal resources
- John Hopkins University & Medicine coronavirus resource Center
- John Hopkins University COVID-19 interactive map
I lost my job during the pandemic.
I am working, but I need to take paid sick leave.
- Connecticut: All cases
- New York: If you are quarantined yourself
- New York: If your minor dependent child is quarantined
- New York: If you need time to take care of family members
My small business is struggling.
- U.S. Small Business Administration guidance and loan resources
- Economic Injury Disaster Loan Program
- Facebook Small Business Grants Program
I am hungry.
- Food banks in Connecticut
- Applying for SNAP assistance in Connecticut
- Food banks across New York
- Food banks on Long Island
- Applying for SNAP assistance in New York
I need help with childcare.
- Connecticut Office of Early Childcare
- Call 2-1-1 for resources on childcare
- New York Office of Children and Family Services
I, or someone I am close to, is a victim of domestic violence.