Covering Post-Roe
In June, when the Supreme Court overturned the nearly 50-year precedent established in Roe v. Wade, control over reproductive rights shifted to state lawmakers and protests broke out across the country. WSHU reporters were on the ground, speaking with protesters and covering political leaders in Connecticut and on Long Island as they reacted to this change.
Connecticut
-
The U.S. Supreme Court decision overturning Roe v. Wade oversteps the constitutional right of Americans to make their own healthcare decisions, Connecticut Governor Ned Lamont said. Connecticut U.S Senators Richard Blumenthal and Chris Murphy also expressed anger at the ruling.
-
Protesters at an abortion rights rally Bridgeport, New Haven and other cities across Connecticut said they’re heartbroken, but committed to fighting after the Supreme Court decision Friday overturning the landmark 1973 Roe v. Wade case legalizing abortions nationwide.
-
Lawyers of color should work to defend access to safe and legal abortions, Connecticut Comptroller Natalie Braswell urged at the 10th anniversary of the Attorneys of Color Symposium organized by Quinnipiac University Law School.
-
In response to the U.S. Supreme Court overturning Roe v. Wade, Connecticut launched a website and hotline to help people seeking abortions know their reproductive rights in the state on Friday.
Long Island
-
WSHU’s J.D. Allen spoke with Hofstra University law professor James Sample about this turning point for reproductive justice. Sample is concerned with how the nation’s highest court views the Fourteenth Amendment, which grants equal protection under the law.
-
State Senator Phil Boyle of Long Island plans to introduce legislation to prevent New York from spending state taxpayer dollars on abortion services for women from Texas, Oklahoma and dozens of other states where the procedure will be restricted, banned and criminalized.
-
Protesters rallied over the weekend across Long Island against Friday’s Supreme Court decision that overturned Roe v. Wade, which legalized abortions. Organizers called for ousting lawmakers who oppose abortion rights at the ballot box this November.