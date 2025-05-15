Judge Eliot Prescott selected as next CT Inspector General

The state’s current Inspector General, Robert J. Devlin, Jr., plans to retire at the end of June. Appellate Court Judge Eliot Prescott is set to take his place. Prescott was appointed by the Connecticut Criminal Justice Commission last month.

Connecticut Gov. Ned Lamont met with both of them yesterday at a press conference to announce the news. He was joined by Supreme Court Justice Andrew J. McDonald, Senator Gary Winfield (D-New Haven), Representative Steve Stafstrom (D-Bridgeport) and the Chief State’s Attorney Patrick Griffin.

The state set up the Inspector General’s Office in 2021 to bring more transparency to police shooting investigations. Devlin was the first person to hold the position.

“When this legislation was established, it was an effort by the legislature in the executive branch to hit a reset on how police involve shooting investigations are undertaken by the state of Connecticut,” McDonald said. “[Devlin] has established that office as an independent, autonomous operation that, in my view, has discharged its responsibilities with extraordinary care, diligence, thoughtfulness and sincerity.”

McDonald also said Devlin “has set the tone that the commission was very keen on making sure it would continue into the future.”

Lamont thanked Devlin for his work.

“We can write the words on paper, but the way you took the role, not only calling the balls and strikes, but to communicate to people the decision you made, why you made that decision, iIt really builds trust between the community and the police department,” said Lamont.

Devlin said the office’s success was thanks to a team effort. He said they’ve spoken to every police station in Connecticut and nearly 300 community leaders and students to get the word out about who they are and what they do.

“Connecticut is a leader in police accountability, and our law enforcement is better for that. We shouldn’t be fearful of that, we should embrace that,” said Devlin. “I’m very pleased to have served our state in this role for almost four years.”

Prescott said the openness of the office has built trust with the public.

“There is no greater flashpoint in society than the intersection of law enforcement and the public that law enforcement is designed to serve,” Prescott said. “When [the cases are] handled in a way in which the public believes is open, fair, and independent, we’ve seen that they can be decided and dealt with without as much controversy as we’ve seen around the country.”

Prescott was one of 29 applicants for the position. He helped write the handbook that outlines the state’s code of evidence.