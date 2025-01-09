CT Mirror launches series of in-person interviews with state entrepreneurs

Connecticut is full of entrepreneurs. State Policy Editor Erica Phillips with the Connecticut Mirror is sitting down with a few of them to hear about their journeys—and it’s open to the public. WSHU’s Molly Ingram spoke with Erica to hear more about the four-part series “This Could Work.”

For more information and to register for the event at the Ferguson Library in Stamford, visit the CT Mirror’s website .

WSHU: So you and the Mirror are launching a new series called This Could Work. What is it going to be about?

EP: Yeah, this is a Q and A series we're doing live in Stamford, and I'm really excited about it. This is sort of a dream come true for me. I've covered business for over a decade in my career, and I finally get to sit down one-on-one with entrepreneurs and hear their origin story and get really kind of up close and personal, for lack of a better term, but talk about what it takes to be an entrepreneur. The way that ideas come together, the way that you turn that into a business and build it and, you know, find the right people and find the right place and all of which, in the case of the entrepreneurs that we'll be talking to, is happening right here in Connecticut. So, what works about being in Connecticut, and how did they kind of make their vision come to life? So it should be really fun getting to know these folks, and I'm looking forward to it.

WSHU: And your first interview is Tuesday, Jan. 14. Who are you talking to?

EP: Yeah, we'll be sitting down at the Ferguson Library in Stamford. Myself, and UConn graduate and serial entrepreneur André Swanston. He launched a data company called Tru Optik, which he later sold for a whole bunch of money, and he is now kind of looking to invest in new ventures. He's been involved in Bridgeport's efforts to bring a minor league team of the MLS to that city. And he's just got his hands in a whole bunch of really fun, exciting things in Connecticut. We will speak with him during our first session on Tuesday, Jan.14.

WSHU: This is a four-part series. Who else are you looking forward to interviewing?

EP: Yeah, another bunch of exciting folks. So, on March 19, I'm going to be talking with Bill Shufelt and John Walker, who launched Athletic Brewing in Milford. Now, this is a story a lot of people know; it's just kind of the huge success that they've had. Athletic Brewing is a nonalcoholic beer company that launched just a few years ago, and they're almost ubiquitous now. You can get an Athletic beer at most bars, not just in Connecticut, but everywhere. They have a huge, great Wall Street story.

Following that, we will be talking to Jason Sobocinski, who launched Haven Hot Chicken. He's a serial entrepreneur. He's launched a bunch of food businesses going all the way back to when he was in high school. He sold soup out of his family's home in Worcester Square in New Haven. So he's got just such an exciting story, and I'm really looking forward to hearing the full details.

Finally, the fourth in our first short series is Felicia Rubinstein, who started Havyn Coworking, a co-working spot in Darien. If you're anywhere around Darien, I'm sure you've heard of Felicia and Havyn. All kinds of entrepreneurs are launching their businesses from there. But she has tons of events, and it's a women-focused co-working space.

EP: So I think everyone should get out and listen in and learn all about these very cool Connecticut entrepreneurs.