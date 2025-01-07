Two CT lawmakers to step down before session begins

Two Connecticut lawmakers are not expected to take the oath of office with their colleagues at the beginning of the session on Wednesday.

That’s because Gov. Ned Lamont is likely to offer them appointments.

One is former Senate Republican minority leader Kevin Kelly of Stratford, who Lamont is expected to nominate for Superior Court judge.

The other is Democratic House member Christine Conley of Groton. She anticipates being nominated as a worker’s compensation commissioner.

House Republican Jason Perillo of Shelton said he’s interested in running for Kelly’s Senate 21st District seat, which covers parts of Stratford, Shelton, Seymour and Monroe.

“I’ve represented Shelton since 2007 and I’ve always had very close relationships with Stratford and Monroe and Seymour. So it could be a very interesting and unique opportunity,” Perillo said.

But he first had to have frank conversations with key advisers, including his wife.

“This is a team effort. It’s a family affair in my world. And her input is really, really, important because this is commitment and if we are going to do it, we are going to do it together,” he said.

Should Lamont make the nominations, he’d have to call for special elections to fill the vacancies. A likely date would be Tuesday, March 4th.