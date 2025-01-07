U.S. Attorney for CT Vanessa Roberts Avery announces resignation

The U.S. Attorney for the District of Connecticut has announced her resignation ahead of President Donald Trump’s inauguration.

U.S. Attorney Vanessa Roberts Avery said in a statement released on Monday that her resignation will take effect on Jan. 17.

Avery was appointed by President Joe Biden in 2022 and is the first black woman to be the state’s top federal prosecutor.

“I am profoundly appreciative of President Biden for trusting me to serve our nation and the people of Connecticut in this position,” she said.

“I have been especially honored to lead an office of extremely talented public servants who are dedicated to the highest standards of excellence and professionalism and committed to the cause of justice,” Avery added.

Her office prosecuted gun and gang violence crimes under her leadership, including firearms trafficking, narcotics and counterfeit opioid pill trafficking. They also focused on child exploitation, human trafficking, public corruption and cybercrime.

In 2023, Avery’s office recovered more than $233 million in criminal and civil actions, ranking third in the nation among all U.S. attorney’s offices.

Incoming President Donald Trump is expected to nominate her successor after he takes office,

In the meantime, Marc Silverman, the First Assistant U.S. Attorney since May 2024, will serve as acting U.S. attorney upon Ms. Avery’s departure.