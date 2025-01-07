© 2025 WSHU
NPR News & Classical Music
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations

U.S. Attorney for CT Vanessa Roberts Avery announces resignation

WSHU | By Ebong Udoma
Published January 7, 2025 at 8:21 AM EST
CT U.S. Attorney Vanessa Roberts Avery
Carolyn Kaster
/
AP
Vanessa Roberts Avery United States Attorney for the District of Connecticut, speaks during a news conference.

The U.S. Attorney for the District of Connecticut has announced her resignation ahead of President Donald Trump’s inauguration.

U.S. Attorney Vanessa Roberts Avery said in a statement released on Monday that her resignation will take effect on Jan. 17.

Avery was appointed by President Joe Biden in 2022 and is the first black woman to be the state’s top federal prosecutor.

“I am profoundly appreciative of President Biden for trusting me to serve our nation and the people of Connecticut in this position,” she said.

“I have been especially honored to lead an office of extremely talented public servants who are dedicated to the highest standards of excellence and professionalism and committed to the cause of justice,” Avery added.

Her office prosecuted gun and gang violence crimes under her leadership, including firearms trafficking, narcotics and counterfeit opioid pill trafficking. They also focused on child exploitation, human trafficking, public corruption and cybercrime.

In 2023, Avery’s office recovered more than $233 million in criminal and civil actions, ranking third in the nation among all U.S. attorney’s offices.

Incoming President Donald Trump is expected to nominate her successor after he takes office,

In the meantime, Marc Silverman, the First Assistant U.S. Attorney since May 2024, will serve as acting U.S. attorney upon Ms. Avery’s departure.
Tags
Connecticut News US Department of JusticeConnecticut U.S. AttorneyConnecticut U. S. Attorney Vanessa Roberts AveryVanessa Roberts Avery
Ebong Udoma
As WSHU Public Radio’s award-winning senior political reporter, Ebong Udoma draws on his extensive tenure to delve deep into state politics during a major election year.
See stories by Ebong Udoma