New browser extension allows CT residents to block web tracking

If you’ve surfed the web lately, you’ve probably gotten a pop-up that asks if you want to prevent the site from tracking you.

Connecticut residents now have access to an extension that will answer the question once and for all—automatically. Beginning Jan. 1, Connecticut residents can install a browser extension to save their preferences across all websites.

“We’re all familiar now with the ‘ask site not to track’ pop-ups,” Attorney General William Tong (D) said. “Starting January 1, you can install a simple browser extension to answer that question once and for all — and sites you visit will be responsible for knowing and following your preference. This is a key step forward for consumer privacy rights, and I urge consumers on January 1 to take advantage of this right to control their data.”

It’s part of the state’s data privacy law that was signed in 2022. Tong has touted it as one of the country's first comprehensive consumer privacy laws.

There are multiple “opt-out preference signals” that residents can use through a downloaded browser extension.

Not all websites will be forced to comply. Health care companies, for instance, are regulated by other laws and will not be affected.

More information and links to the browser extensions are available here.