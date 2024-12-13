CT drone sightings being investigated by state police

Unexplained drone activity is raising security concerns in Connecticut. In response, the state’s emergency services unit has set up a drone detection system in the New London area.

Reports of drone sightings in New Jersey have been rolling in throughout the last few weeks. Now, they are being spotted in Connecticut.

Several videos on social media from Thursday night show drones near the Fairfield train station, and in Enfield -- the town just north of Bradley International Airport.

Lawmakers, including U.S. Sen. Richard Blumenthal (D-CT), have been demanding answers from federal agencies. In a letter Friday, he requested a briefing from the Federal Aviation Administration.

“The proliferation of reported drone activities in this region raises significant safety and security concerns for both commercial and private aviation as well as national security," he wrote. "I am particularly concerned about the potential for these unmanned aerial vehicles – many of which are as large as a car— to disrupt air traffic and, more alarmingly, to be used maliciously to threaten national security.”

Blumenthal has also advocated for the drones to be shot down if necessary.

The Pentagon has said the drones are not U.S. military-owned, but that is the only information that has been made available.

Connecticut State Police are investigating the local sightings.