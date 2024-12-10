CT to continue unique housing program for low-income families in 2025

Connecticut will continue to set aside housing vouchers for families enrolled in the state’s Head Start program in 2025.

Head Start supports low-income parents and their young children. By setting aside vouchers, officials say they can cut through some of the time-consuming red tape and quickly place families in safe housing.

The program is called Head Start on Housing .

So far, officials say it’s helped more than 140 families. State Housing Commissioner Seila Mosquera-Bruno said the initiative is among the first of its kind nationwide.

“We’re trying to be more thoughtful of how we help and how we prevent [homelessness], how we eliminate barriers, to show that everybody deserves a place to call home,” Mosquera-Bruno said.

Mosquera-Bruno said they’ll set aside 50 vouchers for 2025.

Lisa is one of the parents who got a voucher through the program. Before one of her children was approved to join Head Start, Moore and her six children were homeless.

Now, they live in a five-bedroom house.

“My kids are happy. I'm happy. I've never lived a stress-free life. I've always worked. I've never had any help. So I'm very lucky to have this type of help that I have now,” Lisa said.

Connecticut Gov, Ned Lamont (D) said other states have inquired about modeling the program.

“What we have here is a program that we put together that integrates child care and home,” Lamont said. “And the two are absolutely invaluable.”