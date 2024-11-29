CT health care advocate urges consumers to review plans during open enrollment

With open enrollment for health care in full swing, Connecticut’s Office of the Healthcare Advocate is reminding consumers to shop around for a plan that still meets their needs.

Connecticut’s Office of the Healthcare Advocate Kathy Holt - Acting Healthcare Advocate.

Kathy Holt, the state’s Acting Healthcare Advocate, said people need to ask themselves two basic questions.

“Has my health insurance changed? Has my own health condition changed? The vast majority of people—statistically, 80 to 90 percent—don’t ever look at other insurance options," Holt said. "They immediately just say, 'I’m going to auto-renew. I’ve been happy with what I had last year.' If you can just answer those two questions, make sure that your plan covers your doctors and your prescriptions."

Holt said you also need to ask your doctor whether they will be staying with your plan's network for the next year; otherwise, you could find yourself without a doctor midterm.

She added that even people on Medicare aren’t immune, and that will continue next year when the current administration in Washington, D.C., changes.

“One of the things we’re going to have to watch out for is this rapid privatization of the Medicare program, to make sure people have choices that our health care can remain strong, and the affordability is critical. The original Medicare Program didn’t matter if you were the richest person in the United States or the poorest. Everybody got the exact same coverage. There are a lot of changes that have happened over the years with market forces.”

Holt said the state has programs for Medicare beneficiaries that can help pay premiums depending on their financial situation, and around 50% of people who would qualify for these programs don’t even know they exist.

The Office of the Healthcare Advocate is an independent state agency that provides free and impartial advice for consumers about their healthcare and can act as an advocate when health insurers deny a service or treatment.

They can be reached via the website.