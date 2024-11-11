Eastern CT State University celebrates Veterans Day

Eastern Connecticut State University held its annual Veterans Day Ceremony on Monday.

Local leaders, students and faculty attended the event.

Ron Welch, the commissioner of the Connecticut Department of Veterans Affairs, was this year’s keynote speaker. He says the state's veterans continue to serve their country; recently by helping people in the South recover from hurricanes.

“Our military responded in a significant way, saving lives, reducing human suffering and protecting property,” Welch said. “And right here in Connecticut, our very own Connecticut Army National Guard, with some assistance from the Air Guard, were some of the first to head to the South. They moved a lot of people around that were in harm's way to help reduce some of the suffering.”

Eastern’s new president, Karim Ismaili, also thanked veterans for their service, especially those who had attended or taught at the school.

“Our faculty and staff have given not only their time and talent but also, in many cases, their physical and mental well-being to ensure these freedoms endure for future generations,” Ismaili said. “To our student veterans here at Eastern, we recognize that your path to higher education has been uniquely challenging. You have taken up the uniform, served with honor, and have now returned to continue your growth and learning here on campus.”