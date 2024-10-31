© 2024 WSHU
NPR News & Classical Music
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations

CT Black, Puerto Rican lawmakers urge GOP to condemn racist comments at Trump rally

WSHU | By Ebong Udoma
Published October 31, 2024 at 8:17 AM EDT
U.S. Senator Chris Murphy of Connecticut joined state's Black and Puerto Rican lawmakers and other state and local elected officials at the East Side Senior Center in Bridgeport on Wednesday, October 30, 2024. They condemned the racist comments about Puerto Rico made at Donald Trump’s campaign rally at Madison Square Garden on Sunday.
Ebong Udoma
/
WSHU
U.S. Senator Chris Murphy of Connecticut joined state's Black and Puerto Rican lawmakers and other state and local elected officials at the East Side Senior Center in Bridgeport on Wednesday, October 30, 2024. They condemned the racist comments about Puerto Rico made at Donald Trump’s campaign rally at Madison Square Garden on Sunday.

Black and Puerto Rican lawmakers in Connecticut have called on the state’s Republicans to condemn the racist comments made at Donald Trump’s campaign rally at Madison Square Garden on Sunday.

A comedian’s comment at the rally that Puerto Rico is an “island of garbage” is racist and dehumanizing, said state Representative Juan Candelaria of New Haven, a member of the General Assembly’s Black and Puerto Rican Caucus.

He said it offends all Puerto Ricans, including those in Connecticut.

“We are tired of being mistreated, disrespected and ignored,” he said. It’s galvanized them to vote against the GOP.

“If you have the ability to register, come out and vote because on November 5 we are actually going to throw the trash out,” Candelaria said, encouraging his community to vote.

“We also have a lot of Puerto Rican families here that have Puerto Rican families elsewhere, Pennsylvania, the Midwest, Florida.” state Representative Antonio Felipe of Bridgeport said.

“And we hope they can go talk to their neighbors and their family members and get them to vote as well,” Felipe said.

Candeleria, Felipe and other members of the caucus were joined by U. S. Senators Richard Blumenthal and Chris Murphy (D-CT) and other Democratic state and local elected officials at the East Side Senior Center in Bridgeport, frequented by local Puerto Rican seniors.

“The B&H Caucus has it wrong,” state Republican Party Chair Ben Proto pushed back in a written response.

“It's the Democrats who are spewing hate, and who have incited violence, who will do or say anything, including driving wedges between neighbors simply to retain power,” he said.

_
Tags
Connecticut News 2024 Connecticut Elections2024 ElectionsAmerica AmplifiedDonald TrumpConn. Black and Puerto Rican Caucus
Ebong Udoma
As WSHU Public Radio’s award-winning senior political reporter, Ebong Udoma draws on his extensive tenure to delve deep into state politics during a major election year.
See stories by Ebong Udoma