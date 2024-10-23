Rep. Courtney to receive Australia’s top civilian award

U.S. Rep. Joe Courtney (D-CT-2) has been chosen for one of Australia’s top civilian awards.

Courtney is one of a few Americans to be given the Order of Australia, which recognizes extraordinary service by a non-citizen.

Courtney said he is deeply honored by the award. He has been working with Australia for the past decade, and co-chairs the Friends of Australia Caucus.

He has also been instrumental in the AUKUS trilateral defense agreement between Australia, the UK and the U.S. to help provide nuclear submarines to Australia. It’s the first time the U.S. has entered into such an agreement with another country.

“The connection between our state and Australia is actually pretty special,” Courtney said. “Right now, we’ve got Australian Navy officers going to sub school. Shipyard workers are coming into Groton as well. I think it’s going to be very noticeable in the coming months and years about the fact that it's sort of a destination point for a country that’s just about as far away as you can get on the globe.”

Courtney will receive his award at a celebration dinner in Washington, D.C. next month.