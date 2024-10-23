© 2024 WSHU
NPR News & Classical Music
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations

Rep. Courtney to receive Australia’s top civilian award

WSHU | By Brian Scott-Smith
Published October 23, 2024 at 2:35 PM EDT
On July 26, 2024, Courtney met with the first group of Royal Australian Navy enlisted Sailors who graduated from Basic Enlisted Submarine School in his district, Groton, Connecticut
The Office of Congressman Joe Courtney
On July 26, 2024, Courtney met with the first group of Royal Australian Navy enlisted Sailors who graduated from Basic Enlisted Submarine School in his district, Groton, Connecticut

U.S. Rep. Joe Courtney (D-CT-2) has been chosen for one of Australia’s top civilian awards.

Courtney is one of a few Americans to be given the Order of Australia, which recognizes extraordinary service by a non-citizen.

Courtney said he is deeply honored by the award. He has been working with Australia for the past decade, and co-chairs the Friends of Australia Caucus.

He has also been instrumental in the AUKUS trilateral defense agreement between Australia, the UK and the U.S. to help provide nuclear submarines to Australia. It’s the first time the U.S. has entered into such an agreement with another country.

“The connection between our state and Australia is actually pretty special,” Courtney said. “Right now, we’ve got Australian Navy officers going to sub school. Shipyard workers are coming into Groton as well. I think it’s going to be very noticeable in the coming months and years about the fact that it's sort of a destination point for a country that’s just about as far away as you can get on the globe.”

Courtney will receive his award at a celebration dinner in Washington, D.C. next month.
Tags
Connecticut News Joe CourtneyAustralia
Brian Scott-Smith
An award-winning freelance reporter/host for WSHU, Brian lives in southeastern Connecticut and covers stories for WSHU across the Eastern side of the state.
See stories by Brian Scott-Smith