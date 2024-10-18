CT Department of Transportation receives $125 million grant

The federal government has awarded the Connecticut Department of Transportation $125 million to reconfigure a set of highway interchanges in Meriden.

The CT DOT is working on a three-phase project to reduce traffic congestion and improve road safety. The overall goal is to reduce congestion by removing weaving points, correcting roadway geometry and adding multi-lane exits.

Gov. Ned Lamont (D-CT) said this is a pivotal moment for Connecticut.

“This area of highway is one of the most heavily congested in Connecticut, and our administration has made its reconfiguration a priority because it’s about time that we do something about the backups, crashes, and delays that this oddly designed section of roadway causes nearly every day," Lamont said.

Lamont said that by 2030, phase three of the project will replace and rehabilitate several bridges. It will also add and extend auxiliary lanes to improve traffic flow and reduce crashes.

The third phase is supported by the $125 million federal grant announced on Friday with additional state funding. The total expenditure for all three phases is to exceed $500 million.

The public can learn more about the project, get the latest updates, and subscribe to construction alerts by visiting the project’s website.