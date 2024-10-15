Early voting begins next week in CT

In-person early voting begins in Connecticut next Monday, and according to election experts, it may not significantly increase voter turnout.

Vin Moscardelli, a political scientist at the University of Connecticut, said that with an almost 80% voter participation in the 2020 presidential election, Connecticut was already a high-turnout state before the introduction of early voting this year.

“I don’t expect to see a huge bump in turnout and I don’t really know for sure whether it's Republicans or Democrats who benefit,” he said.

Early voting could be a factor in the rematch for the state’s 5th Congressional District seat between incumbent Democrat Jahana Hayes and Republican challenger George Logan, said Scott McLean, a political scientist at Quinnipiac University.

“It was very close last time. Both candidates are strong,” McLean said. “They both have strong get out the vote efforts. Maybe at the margins, it will help the campaign that has investments to get out the vote early.”

Early voting begins on Monday, Oct. 21 and runs through Sunday, Nov. 3. Same-day registration for eligible voters is available at all early voting locations.