UI to ask for 9% rate hike on CT electric bills

United Illuminating, the power company that serves more than 340,000 Connecticut households, wants to raise its rates. But state lawmakers aren't on board.

In a statement, United Illuminating said it would ask the state’s Public Utilities Regulatory Authority for $105 million in new revenues and raise rates by 9.3% to achieve this.

UI has said they need the money for infrastructure projects, including rebuilding the Old Town substation, splice chambers in New Haven, Bridgeport and Ansonia, and decommissioning the Whitney Avenue substation.

UI was denied $130 million in new revenue last year and only approved for $22 million, a ruling that they are fighting in court. Sarah Wall Fliotsos, a spokesperson for UI, said that the deferral of cost recovery was responsible for this increase request.

“While spreading the necessary rate increase over three years would have resulted in a steady annual rise of 5% and provided rate stability for customers, PURA’s choice to defer the necessary funding has led to UI’s request for a one-time increase of 9 to 10% in overall revenues,” Wall Fliotsos said.

The rates would rise at the end of 2025, according to the company.

Attorney General William Tong (D) called the request tone-deaf.

“This is yet another bad faith maneuver and an insult to all the Connecticut families struggling right now to keep their lights on and pay these skyrocketing bills. I am going to scrutinize every penny of this pending application and will fight at every step of this process on behalf of Connecticut families and businesses,” Tong said.

Republican Senate leaders again blamed Democrats for the already high electric bills and said rates would continue to rise without a special session to address the costs.

“The family budget hits to ratepayers will keep coming if Connecticut’s state elected officials continue to do nothing about this emergency. In other words: ‘Get used to it. Grin and bear it.’ Democrats control all levers of political power in Connecticut. They don’t see the need, or the urgency, to hold a special session at the State Capitol to stop the bleeding. So, the bleeding will continue unimpeded,” Senators Ryan Fazio, Tony Hwang and Stephen Harding said.