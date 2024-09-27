© 2024 WSHU
Foo Fighters drop out of Bridgeport's Soundside Music Festival

WSHU | By Davis Dunavin
Published September 27, 2024 at 11:39 AM EDT
Dave Grohl of the Foo Fighters performs at Festival d'été de Québec, July 8, 2023, at Plains of Abraham in Quebec City.
Amy Harris/Invision/AP
/
Invision
Dave Grohl of the Foo Fighters performs at Festival d'été de Québec, July 8, 2023, at Plains of Abraham in Quebec City.

Just two days before the third annual Soundside Music Festival, headliner Foo Fighters dropped off the lineup. The cancellation comes amid news about lead singer Dave Grohl's personal drama.

Grohl — once called the nicest man in rock music — has been in the news recently after revelations he fathered a child out of wedlock. This would have been the band’s first show since the news broke. They’ve been replaced by Jack White, the former frontman for the legendary rock duo White Stripes, who has had a long and successful solo career in his own right. Greta Van Fleet is also there.

Other headliners include Noah Kahan, who also drew some local controversy when the Vermont musician said on a talk show that Connecticut isn’t part of New England.

The announcement came less than 48 hours before the festival was planned to kick off in Bridgeport's Seaside Park.

The city has a chaotic history with music festivals, including the jam-band festival Gathering of the Vibes (which collapsed in the mid-2010s, leading to lawsuits) and the rocky launch of Soundside, formerly known as Sound on the Sound. Bridgeport has a 10-year contract to host Soundside.
