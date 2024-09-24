Bridgeport parents and teachers demand action on school shooting threats

More than 150 Bridgeport parents and educators complained about the district’s response to school shooting threats at a Board of Education meeting on Monday night.

Due to multiple online threats, the city’s schools have been on high alert over the last week.

They started late and dismissed early on Thursday, and had no school on Friday. According to information presented by Superintendent Carmela Levy-David at the meeting, 70% of students and 30% of teachers were absent for the short time school was in session on Thursday.

Amanda Sims is a parent and teacher in the district. She said the district needs a long-term solution to ease the minds of parents, teachers and students.

“We need a permanent solution to this constant threat," Sims said. “Lockdown drills aren't going to save us, and we don't want another Sandy Hook, which was just a few miles down the road. As a parent and teacher, I fear for my son and myself every single day I come to work, and that's not okay. I cannot be 100% effective as a teacher if I'm constantly worried about the lives around me.”

Parents also said they need better communication from the districts about threats. Multiple speakers — parents and teachers — said they were not notified of the threats promptly.

“Parents were notified of the incident via ParentSquare before teachers and security staff and very close to dismissal,” parent Maritza Estremera-Jimenez said. “If security was so important, like everyone is preaching, the parents would have been notified when the incident was developing so that we could remove our children from school if we wanted to.”

Multiple parents demanded the resignation of Levy-David. Jessica Aguilar said she wants a larger police presence and prompt updates about threats — and that Levy-David hasn’t been able to deliver. The superintendent has also faced criticism from teachers, who say she didn’t adequately prepare the district for back to school.

“I am tired of the superintendent's false promises,” Aguilar said. “It makes me feel like the safety of our children, teachers, and staff is not taken seriously by the administration. For this reason, I request for the superintendent to resign.”

A 15-year-old was arrested in connection with last week’s threat. The city of Bridgeport said it has received additional threats since then and is continuing to monitor the situation. In a message from Levy-David, Mayor Joe Ganim (D) and Police Chief Roderick Porter said the most up-to-date information would come through ParentSquare. Community members can sign up here .

“We understand the concern this may cause and want to assure you that we are taking this matter very seriously,” Levy-David said in a statement on Monday. “The safety and well-being of our community is our top priority. We are all working together and will provide additional information as soon as it becomes available.”