CT recruits 40 college students as poll workers for this year’s election

Connecticut is highlighting its recruitment and training of 40 students to be poll workers.

Secretary of the State Stephanie Thomas described the initiative as the first of its kind to address the shortage of older poll workers during her visit to UConn Storrs for National Voter Registration Day on Tuesday.

“And it's not just about addressing our immediate need for poll workers but it's about giving young people a front row seat to the Democratic process while they gain real world valuable work experience,” she said.

The 40 students were recruited from colleges and universities across the state.

“Of that class, 17 are from UConn, so there must be something in the water here…and all participating students will partner with a registrar mentor as they go through the highest level of poll worker training,” Thomas said.

UConn Storrs, Connecticut’s largest college campus, will also have its own early voting center this year, which will open at the UConn bookstore by the town of Mansfield.

Any registered Mansfield voter, including UConn students, can cast their ballot there during the state’s 14 days of early voting, from Monday, Oct. 21 to Sunday Nov. 3.