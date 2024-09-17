CT faces shortage of radiologists and medical specialists

A Connecticut state task force is considering solutions to a statewide shortage of radiology, respiratory and nuclear medicine technologists.

Matthew Green is a nurse manager with Eastern Connecticut Health Network. He said the state should offer attractions to draw in new people to the field.

“What we found from our technologists is that there’s a lack of awareness of what they do and how they get their training,” Green said. “So they were saying even in their career paths, they fell into it by knowing someone in the path.”

Green recommended solutions like school job fairs and advertisements.

Green, along with other speakers, also suggested building partnerships between health care employers and education programs to create a pipeline from students to technicians.

Quinnipiac University professor Bernadette Mele said in certain programs, there are plenty of students but not enough people to train them once they enter the field.

“I think what we’re running into right now with all of our professions is that we have people that are interested, but there are not enough people to be able to train them,” Mele said. “That’s the bottleneck on the radiologic technologist side. Eight programs, all at capacity and overcapacity, but nowhere to place the students.”

She said state scholarships and loan forgiveness programs could help lower the cost of programs. She also suggested lowering the cost of state licensing and raising starting salaries to reflect the cost of living.

The task force is due to give a report on the shortage to the state’s Public Health Committee on Jan. 1, 2025.