Bridgeport Democratic Party chair subpoenaed by CT election board
Connecticut’s Election Enforcement Commission (SEEC) has subpoenaed Bridgeport Democratic Town Committee Chairman Mario Testa. They’ve been investigating whether his primary residence is in Bridgeport since last year.
The subpoena will require him to go to a commission office and produce documents that prove he lives in Bridgeport.
SEEC Attorney William Smith asked the commission to subpoena Testa during their meeting on Thursday.
“The Commission authorizes a subpoena to Mario Testa that requires that he appear and produce documents, records and/or materials and answer questions before the commission, and that he do so at commission offices,” Smith said.
The complaint against him claims he lives primarily in Monroe, where he owns a home.
Testa has denied the claims and said he lives primarily in Bridgeport.
He has been in charge of the Bridgeport Town Committee since the 1990s.
