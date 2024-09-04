Blumenthal pushes for federal crackdown on AI-generated deepfakes this election

According to U.S. Senator Richard Blumenthal (D-CT), millions of people in Connecticut and around the country will be bombarded with AI-generated robocalls and deepfakes this election season.

He said he wants Congress to pass a bill that would enforce federal restrictions on AI-generated deepfakes.

Blumenthal said the FCC should implement rules to help consumers identify and avoid fraudulent AI-generated calls, scams and ads.

“Requiring disclosure that artificial intelligence technology has been used in that ad, whether it’s a phone call or text, is absolutely essential. And we need, as well, an enforcement mechanism,” said Blumenthal

He said the bipartisan bill he has co-sponsored with Republican U.S. Senator Josh Hawley of Missouri would do that.

“Safeguards are paramount during the election season,” Blumenthal added.

The bill would create an independent oversight body to allow victims of deepfakes to seek legal accountability. He’s optimistic the Senate could soon pass the bill.