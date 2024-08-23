Banksy 'Ghetto 4 Life' mural sparks controversy in Bridgeport

A work by the street artist Banksy is drawing controversy in Bridgeport, Connecticut. It’s owned by a new brewery in the city’s East End — but drew attention when Mayor Joe Ganim highlighted it on Facebook. Some residents are upset by what it says: "Ghetto 4 Life."

The words appear in graffiti-style balloon letters — the mural depicts a young boy spray painting them on the wall while a butler holds a silver platter with spray paint cans on it.

Ganim posted a picture of himself in front of the mural at an opening for the brewery. In less than 24 hours, more than 300 people had commented. Amy Cabrera was one of them. She was born and raised in Bridgeport and organizes the city’s jazz festival.

“To get people to come to the East End, it's tough, because of their rap," she said.

The neighborhood has historically had high rates of crime and poverty.

“So when you see artwork that says ‘Ghetto 4 Life’ posted up even in a private building, I don't see how that is progressive and productive and positive for not only the city of Bridgeport having a bad rap, but that side of town," she said.

Cabrera said it’s also counterproductive for locals.

“These people were born and raised there," she said. "So you have grandparents and parents that don't want to see ‘Ghetto 4 Life’ on a neighborhood block that they're trying to turn over and make it a positive, loving space for their families.”

Bridgeport City Councilman Ernie Newton represents the East End. He said the neighborhood has been working hard to change its image, bringing in new businesses and housing in recent years.

“The last thing we want kids to think of their neighborhood as a ghetto," Newton said. "Because ghetto is not something that inspires people. And I'm surprised the mayor would accept something like that in our community.”

Banksy created the mural in 2013 as part of a series in New York City. It was moved to Bridgeport earlier this year and is on display at the newly opened Foolproof Brewery. Danielle Wedderburn is Ganim’s communications director. She said the mural can’t be seen from the street.

“So a lot of people are really concerned, mostly about the children of the East End, and rightfully so," she said. "But we've been trying to reassure the public that if you were to walk by the brewery, you wouldn't be able to view the mural.”

Some commenters seemed more upset that Ganim promoted it on social media. In follow-up posts, both Ganim and the city of Bridgeport’s social media accounts acknowledged the criticism but said the point was to bring attention to a work in the city by a well-known artist. Wedderburn said some people thought Ganim brought the mural in himself or the city owned the mural.

“This, in no way, shape or form represents the city," she said. "The message doesn't represent the East End community. We're really just trying to put emphasis on the fact that we are in possession of a Banksy mural, which is incredibly rare.”

Wedderburn adds the discussion reflects the often controversial messages in Banksy’s art.

“Funny enough, after doing research, you know, people are starting to understand that the conversations that are being had on social media is the point of the mural," she said. "And again, art is very subjective, so it can go either way.”

Cabrera — who works in the arts — said she respects that artists have their own points of view.

“If you do your research on the city of Bridgeport, and you know its history, you would know to think twice to put something that promotes negativity in a part of town where you're trying to be productive and positive,” she said.

Foolproof Brewery opened in the East End this month. It also has a location in Pawtucket, Rhode Island. The brewery didn’t respond to requests for comment.