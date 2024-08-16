Energy bills are on the rise in CT. What are lawmakers doing about it?

July bills from United Illuminating and Eversource took many Connecticut residents by surprise. The “public benefits” portion of their bill had skyrocketed — and the companies say it’s the state’s fault. (High temperatures also contributed to higher bills.)

According to Gov. Ned Lamont, nearly 80% of the public benefits go toward buying power from Millstone, the state’s only nuclear power plant. It’s more expensive to buy nuclear power than natural gas.

Earlier this week, the Public Utilities Regulatory Authority approved another rate hike. This time, the money will go toward bolstering the electric vehicle charging grid.

Connecticut lawmakers from both sides of the aisle say they’re unhappy with the state’s rising electric rates. But what are they doing about it?

Democratic leaders of the legislature’s Energy and Technology Committee have formally asked PURA to reconsider their decision.

State Senator Norm Needleman (D-Essex) chairs the committee.

"With four summer heat waves so far making the timing of these increases approved by PURA even worse, and with countless state residents struggling under staggering increases to their bills, now is the time to reconsider this rate increase," Needleman said. "There are ways to relieve the pressure on residents, including increasing the amount of time this increase is in place to reduce its monthly impact. Otherwise, our residents will continue to pay extreme costs that harm our state's economies, families and livelihoods."

Republican leaders blamed the most recent rate hike on Democratic-led push to electrify the state’s vehicles. The state recently backed out of California’s clean air standards that would have required all new vehicles purchased be electric.

"PURA’s actions today underscore how policies put forth by Democrat-controlled state government have serious consequences for Connecticut's consumers and taxpayers. These rate adjustments for Eversource and United Illuminating of an additional $80 million starting in September to enhance the EV charging grid will further burden ratepayers already struggling to pay their monthly electric bills,” a statement from House Republican Leader Vincent J. Candelora and Senate Republican Leader Steven Harding said.

The minority leaders also renewed their call for a special legislative session to handle the increases.

“Republicans also continue to demand that the governor call lawmakers into special session as soon as possible. Pass smart energy policies that lead to rate stability. Do something to help Connecticut families and job creators who desperately need relief. Stop the bleeding.”

Lamont said he’ll consider calling a special session if there are specific proposals on the table. Lamont is expected to attend the Democratic National Convention next week and has been off the last few days.