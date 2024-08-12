New Haven will celebrate Black businesses with week-long event

The third annual New Haven Black Wall Street Festival is this Saturday. Officials expect it to be the biggest celebration so far.

Saturday’s festival on the New Haven Green will feature more than 200 Black-owned businesses and organizations. Just two years ago, the event had only 35 vendors and was held at Temple Plaza.

This year, there will be live music and entertainment, a family fun zone and more.

Mayor Justin Elicker said this year’s celebration will also feature a week of events leading up to the big day.

“Monday, artist showcase at the Cambria Hotel; Tuesday, film screening at Dixwell Plaza; Wednesday, Economic Empowerment Summit at City Hall; Thursday, a fashion show at The District; and Friday, annual entrepreneur party at the Canal Dock Boathouse,” Elicker said.

He said the event is important because it spotlights a historically underserved community.

August is also National Black Business Month.

“It is important for us all to play a part in undoing some of the historical wrongs by supporting a group that has historically been under-invested in, that has not had access to resources, that has not had the kind of support that we need,” Elicker said.

The festival is organized by the city’s Department of Arts, Culture, and Tourism and New Haven-based The Breed Entertainment, a music production and entertainment company.

“So the week is just going to be amazing,” The Breed co-founder Rashad Johnson said. “It's going to be filled with a bunch of entertainment.”

Last year, the event brought thousands of people to the Green.

A full rundown of the week-long celebration can be found at bwsfestival.com.