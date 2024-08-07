CT State Police launch efforts to combat credit card skimmers

Connecticut State Police have seen an uptick in credit card information theft in the last six months.

Police said they’ve found card skimmers at gas station pumps, ATMs, and retail checkouts. They said they’re worried about keeping up with the new technology being created to steal card information.

Connecticut State Police Sergeant Luke Davis said criminals place overlays on card readers to collect information when people insert or swipe their cards. After some time, they return to collect the overlays. He urges consumers to investigate pin pads before use.

“If you see anything that looks suspicious, do not risk your personal data. Advise an employee at the establishment and contact your local or state police right away,” Davis said.

Police said they are working with retailers to spot and investigate these skimmers before criminals return to collect them. Retailers have been encouraged to add a unique sticker to their card readers so that customers can verify their authenticity. Davis said that for now, it’s safer to tap your card at a card reader instead of inserting or swiping.

Governor Ned Lamont announced a statewide effort to combat card skimmers. Lamont said a multi-agency effort is underway to investigate these crimes and prevent them from happening again.

“Crime doesn’t sleep, and neither do we. Technology is changing fast, and the criminals are getting a lot trickier, and we’re stopping them,” Lamont said

Police said SNAP benefits cards are also being targeted. The Department of Social Services has worked to return benefits to victims.