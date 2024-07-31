CT Democratic women to host virtual rally in support of VP Harris

According to the state Democratic Party, Democratic women in Connecticut will hold their own virtual rally for Vice President Kamala Harris at 7 p.m. on Wednesday, July 31.

It’s convened by the state’s top elected women — including Lt. Governor Susan Bysiewicz and U.S. Reps. Rosa DeLauro and Jahana Hayes.

Bysiewicz said the Zoom call will help channel the enthusiasm Connecticut Democratic women have for the Harris presidential campaign.

“There was so much excitement and enthusiasm across the state of Connecticut among so many young people, women, we are very excited. Dudes are invited too,” she said.

Comedian Samantha Bee is the special guest. Bee is a New Canaan resident and a strong advocate for women’s reproductive rights.

“So, it’s going to be really fun. We are going to hear how people can help the Harris campaign either here in Connecticut or by going to some of the battleground states,” Bysiewicz said.

The event is also a grassroots fundraiser for the Harris campaign.

Fifteen thousand people had signed up by Wednesday morning, according to the state Democrats.