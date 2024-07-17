Second Bridgeport City Council member referred to state prosecutors in election fraud case

The Connecticut State Election Enforcement Commission (SEEC) has referred a second Bridgeport City Council member to state prosecutors in connection with last year’s ballot stuffing scandal.

Eneida Martinez, who campaigned for Mayor Joe Ganim, has been referred to the Chief State’s Attorney for potential criminal charges related to the 2023 mayoral race.

Attorney William Smith, who represents the state commission, spoke about the complaint at their July 17 meeting.

“In the course of the investigation, security video was obtained with multiple images showing the individual, Eneida Martinez, dropping batches of absentee ballots into an official absentee ballot drop box,” Smith said.

Martinez is also the endorsed Democrat running for state representative in the 124th district. She was chosen over incumbent Andre Baker, who is petitioning to get on the primary ballot.

Maria Pereira was the first of the 20-member City Council to be referred to state prosecutors.

During the meeting, the commission also dismissed a claim that Ganim lives in Easton.

“The investigation showed that Mayor Ganim, in his response to the complaint, had various records, both commercial records, as well as city records, as well as mail, including residential electric bills and residential gas bills, showing that Mayor Ganim completed a city of Bridgeport application for residency,” Smith said. “All of these records reflect that he intends to reside in Bridgeport.”