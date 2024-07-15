Bridgeport celebrates at the Puerto Rican Day Parade and Festival

Thousands of Bridgeport residents lined the streets and gathered at Seaside Park on Sunday for the Puerto Rican Day Parade and Festival.

The event included music, dancing, food trucks and more.

Molly Ingram / WSHU

WSHU Public Radio staff was also at the event to continue our community engagement efforts ahead of the 2024 elections.

The project, which aims to gather feedback from voters and community members on what matters to them as candidates campaign for their vote, is in partnership with America Amplified, a program run by WFYI Public Media in Indiana.

At the table, a tri-fold poster board with the message “What issues do you want candidates to talk about as they campaign for your vote” was filled with sticky notes from festival-goers. WSHU will use the feedback to plan and inform future stories.

Molly Ingram / WSHU A festival goer considers what issues to paste on the board.

Affordable housing, education, child support reform, safer communities and corruption were among the issues that were important to community members.

Use the form below to submit your own coverage ideas, tell WSHU reporters what you want to hear candidates talk about, or ask questions about the upcoming election.