Lamont says Biden should not campaign on the defensive

Democrats should stop worrying about President Joe Biden’s mental fitness, Connecticut Governor Ned Lamont has said in response to concerns from Democrats about Biden’s presidential campaign.

Biden’s mental fitness should not be an issue for Democrats considering the fact that he has presided over an American economy that’s “now the envy of the world,” he said while answering questions from news reporters on Tuesday.

“You don’t win an election by playing defense,” Lamont said.

“That Stephanopoulos interview was 30 straight questions of mental fitness,” he said, referring to Biden's interview with George Stephanopoulos on ABC-TV last Friday.

“Not one question about Donald Trump. Not one question about his moral fitness. Not one question about what he wants to do to this country. And I don’t think we are going to win an election if that's what the conversation is for the next three and half months,” he said.

“I do worry that we are going to spend the whole time worrying about President Biden’s mental fitness, and we are not taking the battle to Donald Trump, talking about his moral fitness,” Lamont said.

One of the first Democratic governors to back Biden in 2019, Lamont had a private telephone conversation with the president last Thursday. He said they talked about the campaign.

“It’s been a very, I think, positive and successful four years. And I think he is just getting started when it comes to his agenda," Lamont said.

Lamont added that conversations among Democrats about who best to carry out Biden’s agenda are not helpful to beating the presumptive Republican nominee, former President Trump, in November.