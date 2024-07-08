CT residents have access to tens of thousands of free ebooks. Here’s how to start reading

A new program is giving Connecticut residents access to tens of thousands of ebooks and audiobooks.

It’s called eGO, and it’s available to library card holders at most of the state’s libraries. It’s also available to some K-12 schools and 17 of the state’s colleges and universities. See if yours is on the list here.

Brad Bullis, who oversees eGO, said it’s perfect for residents who don’t have space for a stack of books, or need accommodations like large print.

“We purchase backlist bestsellers, biographies, nonfiction, self-help, DIY, all sorts of stuff like that,” Bullis said. “We do purchase some new titles, but we leave that to the public libraries in a lot of cases. But we have over 38,000 items that we provide access to for free.”

The app is called The Palace Project and it’s available on IOS and the Google Play store.

All you need is your library card number to access tens of thousands of titles. Around 80% of the state’s public libraries (149) have also added their online copies to the app for their patrons.

“The nice thing about this is, if you go to the Palace app, and you're looking for a particular title that's checked out through, say, Overdrive's Libby or something like that, you'll often find that in Palace, it's available,” Bullis said.

U.S. Rep. Jim Himes (D-CT-4) promoted the app in a video on his Instagram.

“You can download books, and that makes it very easy in the summertime,” Himes said.

Information on Gov. Ned Lamont's summer reading challenge can be found here.